No Third Party Intervention In Ceasefire With Pakistan During Operation Sindoor: Jaishankar

The Opposition has been attacking the government on claims made by Trump on mediation in halting of hostilities between India and Pakistan by using the threat of trade.

He said India will not tolerate any cross-border terrorism and has responded to Pakistan by carrying out Operation Sindoor and will continue to do so whenever the neighbouring country attacked again.

Noting that the Pahalgam terror attack was absolutely unacceptable, he said a redline was crossed by Pakistan and there had to be accountability and justice.

"Blood and water will not flow together," he said, justifying India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.