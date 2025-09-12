No PUC, No Fuel: Maharashtra's New Plan To Fight Air Pollution Before Winter

The Maharashtra government is set to implement a new policy to combat violations of air pollution control norms by motorists. Petrol pumps will now have to deny fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday announced the 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy to curb pollution and prevent the circulation of fake PUC certificates. The minister met state transport department officials and directed them to implement the policy effectively. The date of implementation is yet to be announced.

At every petrol pump, vehicles refueling will be scanned through CCTV cameras to determine the validity of their PUC certificate. If a vehicle’s PUC certificate is invalid, fuel will not be provided.

"To provide a pollution-free environment to future generations, it is essential for the current generation to impose certain environmentally friendly restrictions on itself. For this purpose, the Pollution Under Control certificate issued to every vehicle must be valid," Sarnaik said.

"The chain of producing illegal certificates must be completely stopped. To achieve this, the 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy will be strictly enforced at every petrol pump in the future," he added.

The 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy was initially announced by the Maharashtra government in November 2019, with plans for implementation from January 2020, but faced challenges and delays, as per reports.