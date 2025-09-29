'No Power Can Stop You': Gujarat Governor Addresses Students At Adani Vidya Mandir

Acharaya Devvrat, the governor of Gujarat addressed students of Adani Vidya Mandir, Ahmedabad on Monday, Sept. 29. His visit was a part of AVM’s 'Changemaker' series, which regularly brings noted personalities to inspire students with their life journeys.

“When children who work hard from an early age, remain free of vices, and decide to move forward — no power in the world can stop them. For such children, new doors always open," Devvrat said in his address.

Devvrat was welcomed by Priti Adani, chairperson of the Adani Foundation, and Shilin Adani, Trustee. The governor was greeted with a Guard of Honour and traditional ceremony by the students.

He highlighted that students that coming from challenging background is never an obstacle for those who choose effort and integrity, and cited the life journeys of leaders like former US president, Abraham Lincoln and former President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam as examples of individuals who rose above hardship to leave their mark on the world.