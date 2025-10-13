No Insurance, Medical Aid For Riders Without Helmet: Sanjeev Sanyal Pitches 'System Of Waivers'
"One of strangest of protests, seen in several cities in India, are those against wearing of helmets by two-wheelers. It is as if the state benefits from the preservation of your head," Sanyal said.
Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared his opinion on the 'helmet protests' carried out in Gujarat by the Opposition Congress party.
Sanyal, in a seemingly lighter vein, suggested that there should be a 'system of waiver' for those who don't wish to wear helmets while driving two-wheeler vehicles. Such people can trade in their right to insurance and medical help in exchange for riding helmet-free.
Protests in Gujarat have been seen since last month, after the Rajkot Traffic Police enforced a stringent helmet policy in accordance to the safety rules formulated by the Centre.
Gujarat Congress Vice President Gayatriba Vaghela, who led the protests, said that the reason for the demonstrations was the poor condition of roads in Gujarat. He, according to the Indian Express, stated that the helmet policy should be implemented once the road conditions get improved.
The Rajkot Traffic Police, according to reports, collected fines amounting up to Rs 3.24 lakh from 648 riders in a day after the new rules came into effect. They also issued online e-challans of Rs 9.215 lakh to 1,923 riders on the same day.
Vaghela said that helmets are important to use on highways but the party was protesting against its imposition within the city limits.