No Insurance, Medical Aid For Riders Without Helmet: Sanjeev Sanyal Pitches 'System Of Waivers'

Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared his opinion on the 'helmet protests' carried out in Gujarat by the Opposition Congress party.

Sanyal, in a seemingly lighter vein, suggested that there should be a 'system of waiver' for those who don't wish to wear helmets while driving two-wheeler vehicles. Such people can trade in their right to insurance and medical help in exchange for riding helmet-free.

"One of strangest of protests, seen in several cities in India, are those against wearing of helmets by two-wheelers. It is as if the State benefits from the preservation of your head. I can never understand it. Perhaps we should have a system of waiver - so individuals can waive their right to insurance, medical help etc in return for riding helmet free," Sanyal wrote in a post on X.