'No Fixed Hours': Indian Employee Compares Canadian Work Culture With India, Sparks Debate

An Indian professional working remotely for a Canadian startup has triggered a massive online discussion regarding corporate culture, drawing a stark comparison between the highly flexible, trust-based approach abroad and the intense, hours-driven environment often found in Indian companies.

The viral post, shared by a user identified as Karan on the social media platform X, quickly resonated with thousands of professionals who voiced their frustration with the traditional "workforce grind" prevalent in the country.

Karan detailed a series of benefits that enables him to have a better work-life balance. In a post on X, he wrote, "I work remotely for a Canadian startup! Despite working remotely, the hours differ from India."

Perks include:

No fixed office hours, just Friday-to-Friday updates

No US shift work

Competitive salary

Informal culture, using first names

Near-equal team pay

Open idea-sharing

The CEO avoids pressuring staff.

"With this freedom, no project has been delayed; all are on time. Their mindset is to deliver projects and take a week off for learning. No one cares about working hours; we sometimes work weekends or relax all week," he added.