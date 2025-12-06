'No Country Has Veto On Our Ties': S Jaishankar Firm On India-Russia Partnership Amid US Trade Tensions

The recent high-profile summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin was about "reimagining relationships," Jaishankar said. Asked if the high-level visit complicates India's ties with the US, "the minister said that he wouldn't go to the Western press for an objective assessment for a reading on Putin."

The Minister stressed that maintaining "cooperation with as many players as possible and have that freedom of choice to bolster its position in the world" is crucial for India.

Dr. Jaishankar insisted that India’s foreign policy is self-directed, "India must stand up for what is in its interest," he asserted, "adding that diplomacy is not about pleasing someone else."

Regarding the stalled trade deal with the US, he expressed confidence in a breakthrough. "There is no lack of communication with the US, he said, asserting that a trade deal with Washington could become a reality soon. 'Trade is the most important issue with the US. It is central to the thinking in Washington. We are prepared to meet it on reasonable terms,' the foreign minister added."

Jaishankar concluded by saying, "We believe there can be a landing point for our respective trade interests. It is something that will be negotiated hard. For us, the interest of the workers and the farmers and the middle class matters. When we look at the trade agreements with the US, we must be judicious."