'No Country Can Survive In Isolation': Mohan Bhagwat Slams US Tariffs, Reiterates Swadeshi Push

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the US tariff policy undermines global economic interdependence and reiterated the focus on self-reliance for India.

"The new tariff policy implemented by the US was done keeping in mind the interest of their own. But everyone is affected by them," Bhagwat said at the RSS's centenary celebrations in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

"The world functions with dependence on each other; this is how relations between any two nations are maintained. No country can survive in isolation. This dependence must not turn into compulsion," he said.

"We need to rely on swadeshi and focus on self-reliance... Yet we must strive to maintain diplomatic relations with all our friendly nations, which will be with our wish and without compulsion," the RSS chief added.

The US imposed 50% tariff on Indian goods in August. Half of the levy is a penalty for India's purchase of Russian energy.

Trade negotiations between the two countries is yet to yield an agreement.

The US was India's largest trading partner before the tariffs kicked in. The import duties have affected the labour-intensive Indian textile, gems and jewellery and furniture sectors.

The RSS had always advocated for 'swadeshi' economic policies and many of its frontal organisations have tried to promote domestic industries and manufacturing practices.

The RSS Sarsanghachalak's comments hold significance as the organisation in the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also advocated for greater self-reliance in critical sectors like defence, artificial intelligence and manufacturing.