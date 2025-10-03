'No Cough And Cold Medications For Children Under Two Years', DGHS Issues Advisory

The advisory by DGHS reads, "In our continuous efforts to ensure rational drug use and patient safety in pediatric care, this advisory reiterates the judicious prescribing and dispensing of cough syrups for children."

1. The advisory states that most acute cough illnesses in children are self-limiting and often resolve without pharmacological intervention.

2. Cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under 2 years. These are generally not recommended for ages below 5 years and above that, any use should follow careful clinical evaluation with close supervision and strict adherence to appropriate dosing, the shortest effective duration and avoiding multiple drugs combinations. Further, the public may also be sensitised regarding adherence to prescription by the Doctors.

3. Non-pharmacological measures, including adequate hydration, rest, supportive measures should be the first-line approach.

The advisory asked all healthcare facilities and clinical establishments to ensure the procurement and dispensing of products manufactured under Good Manufacturing Practices and formulated with pharmaceutical-grade excipients.

"Sensitisation of prescribers and dispensers across public and private sectors is essential to uphold these standards of care. It is requested that all state/UT Health Departments, District Health Authorities, and all Clinical Establishments/healthcare facilities under your jurisdiction should implement and disseminate this advisory across government dispensaries, PHCs, CHCs, district hospitals, and medical institutions," the advisory said.