Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar Chief Minister For Record 10th Time

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar on Thursday was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to him.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of the NDA.

Kumar was elected leader of the NDA legislature party following meetings of newly elected MLAs, where senior leader Samrat Choudhary was chosen as the BJP legislature party leader and Vijay Kumar Sinha as the deputy leader.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was appointed as the central observer for the election of the legislature party leader in Bihar by the BJP, was present at the meeting.

Besides, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and former Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who were made co-observers for the election process of the legislature party leader, were also present.