Double Decker Bus-Like Pods, Flash Charging And More Part Of Transportation Upgrade Plan: Nitin Gadkari
A new pilot project for buses has received tender in Nagpur to upgrade the level of comfort and facilities in Indian public transport, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari told NDTV.
The minister explained that these buses will be charged electrically in half a minute as soon as the bus halts at the bus stop, and in turn, cut down on pollution.
The Indian public is not opting for public transport amid an increasing demand for comfort. This factors in to the already existing problem of air pollution in the country caused by fossil fuel burning.
"The most important problem in our country is pollution, we have an import of fossil fuel costing Rs 22 lakh crore, because of that air pollution is a big problem," the Union Transport Minister said.
He emphasised on the need for preserving ecology and environment. "The three important pillars of society are Ethics, Economy, Ecology and Environment...We need to protect ecology and environment, it is very crucial."
New Projects Enroute
"We have already started 60 projects of ropeway, cable car and so on," Gadkari said, shedding light on sustainable and eco-friendly projects. The ministry has already received 360 proposals and wants to focus on the public transport system "particularly on electricity, where there will be no pollution", he said.
Some projects have already begun in New Delhi, utilising technologies from countries like the United States and others across the globe, explained Gadkari, adding that they have already received 13 technology proposals.
The two most important criteria to look at while devising new means of transport using these technologies is the cost viability and the authenticity and proof of the technology, he said.
Double decker buses like pods, buses with flash charging, hostesses, on board beverages like tea and coffee are all in the cards for the future of transport, according to Union Transport Minister.