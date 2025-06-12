Double Decker Bus-Like Pods, Flash Charging And More Part Of Transportation Upgrade Plan: Nitin Gadkari

A new pilot project for buses has received tender in Nagpur to upgrade the level of comfort and facilities in Indian public transport, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari told NDTV.

The minister explained that these buses will be charged electrically in half a minute as soon as the bus halts at the bus stop, and in turn, cut down on pollution.

The Indian public is not opting for public transport amid an increasing demand for comfort. This factors in to the already existing problem of air pollution in the country caused by fossil fuel burning.

"The most important problem in our country is pollution, we have an import of fossil fuel costing Rs 22 lakh crore, because of that air pollution is a big problem," the Union Transport Minister said.

He emphasised on the need for preserving ecology and environment. "The three important pillars of society are Ethics, Economy, Ecology and Environment...We need to protect ecology and environment, it is very crucial."