Nitin Gadkari Hails Hydrogen As 'Fuel Of The Future'

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh in Begusarai, Gadkari said, "India imports fossil fuel every year... soon, our farmers will produce green fuels." "Hydrogen is the fuel of the future and vehicles in the country will run on green fuels in the coming years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the overall development of the country as well as for the welfare of the farmers," he said.