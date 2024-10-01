NITI Aayog To Present Green Energy Transition Roadmap Next Month

NITI Aayog which is working with states to develop a roadmap for green energy transition and a pathway to achieve a net zero carbon emissions target, will be giving its report next month, said BVR Subrahmanyam, chief executive officer of the central government’s think tank on Tuesday. Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the launch of Telangana chapter of Women Entrepreneurship Programme, a flagship initiative of NITI Aayog, he also asserted that 9% aspirational growth is possible backed by the overall sectoral growth.