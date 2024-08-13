Niti Aayog Proposes For Central Scheme Evaluations Across Nine Sectors

Niti Aayog, the government's think tank, has called for proposals to evaluate centrally sponsored schemes in nine key sectors, including health, agriculture, and education.

It also announced that each sector requires a separate application through the GeM portal. The nine packages encompass agriculture and allied sectors, women and child development, education, rural development, and others.

Centrally Sponsored Schemes are managed by state governments but funded by the central government, which provides initial support. These schemes aim to complement state-level efforts with additional resources from the Centre. CSS can be either national or regional.

The central government's funding kick-starts the initiative, with states contributing additional funds. Proposals must be submitted by August 30, 2024.

(With text inputs from PTI)