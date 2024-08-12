NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Ranked Number One Institution In India; Check Top 10 List
The top engineering institute in India is IIT Madras. The second and third positions are bagged by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay respectively.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Monday clinched the top position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, marking the sixth consecutive year at the pinnacle of the rankings.
The Ministry of Education announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 at 3 p.m.
The second position was clinched by IISC Bengaluru and the third position by IIT Bombay. IIT Delhi, which was at the third spot last year in the category, has slipped to the fourth position.
Eight IITs have figured in the top ten besides All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
NIRF rankings were released for different categories such as universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.
This year, three new categories were added -- state public universities, open universities and skill universities among others.
NIRF Ranking 2024: Top 10 Education Institutes In India
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi
How Are The Rankings Calculated
The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.
The ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.
All registered institutes were invited to submit the data through online Data Capturing System (DCS) which opened on November 29, 2023.
The annual rankings are usually announced in April but were delayed this year. The NIRF was accepted by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and launched by the Minister for Education on September 29, 2015. This framework outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country.
(With PTI inputs)