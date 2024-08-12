NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Ranked Number One Institution In India; Check Top 10 List

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Monday clinched the top position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, marking the sixth consecutive year at the pinnacle of the rankings.

The Ministry of Education announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 at 3 p.m.

The second position was clinched by IISC Bengaluru and the third position by IIT Bombay. IIT Delhi, which was at the third spot last year in the category, has slipped to the fourth position.

Eight IITs have figured in the top ten besides All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

NIRF rankings were released for different categories such as universities, colleges, research institutions, engineering, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, law, architecture and planning, agriculture and allied sectors, and innovation.

This year, three new categories were added -- state public universities, open universities and skill universities among others.