Nine Out Of 10 Internet Users Have Travel Plans In Next 12 Months Despite Rising Costs: BofA

Nine out of 10 Indians surveyed say they plan to travel in the next 6–12 months, revealed BofA's latest note on Monday, displaying the latest reading on India's travel appetite.

More than half (52%) expect to take both a domestic trip and an international holiday, while 29% plan to travel only within India. Even so, 77% admit their plans were disrupted in the past six months, with many swapping destinations: 31% altered a domestic trip and 27% did the same for an overseas holiday.

Despite higher airfares and hotel rates, travellers remain undeterred. Nearly half (47%) say they will not change their plans at all, and another 36% will still go but may pivot to cheaper destinations. Only 17% intend to postpone.

Preferences have shifted slightly — 31% now plan an international vacation (down from 35% in the previous survey), while domestic-only travel intentions have slipped to 28% (from 50%). Spiritual and religious tourism continues to gain traction, with 25% citing it as their main motivation.

MakeMyTrip remains the clear favourite for bookings, with 56% choosing MMT/Goibibo. Booking.com follows at 26%, while EaseMyTrip (8%) and Ixigo (4%) trail the pack.

Recently, redBus’ latest BusTrack Report revealed that India’s intercity bus industry clocked a strong 25% year-on-year growth in April–September, carrying 140 million passengers, up from 112 million a year ago, powered by rising fleet inventory and the entry of new operators.

The surge translated into a ticketing value of Rs 13,200 crore across more than 6,000 active private operators. Sleeper and hybrid buses dominated travel patterns, accounting for 85% of all journeys, while AC services made up 71% of seats sold.

The network expanded sharply, with over 6.7 lakh unique routes linking 11,000+ towns. Nearly 65% of routes exceeded 250 km, underscoring a tilt toward longer, cross-regional trips.