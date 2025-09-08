NIA Searches Underway At 22 Locations In Five States In Terror Conspiracy Case

Business NewsNationalNIA Searches Underway At 22 Locations In Five States In Terror Conspiracy Case
The searches are underway at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir, eight in Bihar, two in Uttar Pradesh, one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

08 Sep 2025, 10:22 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(PTI Photo/&nbsp;Shahbaz Khan)</p></div>
(PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at 22 locations across five states and Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The searches are being conducted in connection with the agency's probe into a terror conspiracy case, they said.

The searches are underway at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir, eight in Bihar, two in Uttar Pradesh, one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, according to the officials.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the searches are being conducted in Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama districts.

Further details are awaited.

