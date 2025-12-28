Goa Braces For New Year Rush As Five Lakh Tourists Expected

Goa is preparing for a surge in tourist arrivals ahead of New Year’s Eve, with officials expecting around five lakh visitors to flock to beaches and party hubs across the state, a senior official said on Sunday.

The state tourism department said a nightclub fire in Arpora village in North Goa earlier this month, which killed 25 people, has not affected tourism activity during the year-end period.

State Tourism Director Kedar Naik said Goa remains a safe destination and continues to attract visitors for New Year celebrations.

“Goa is all set to welcome tourists for the New Year’s Eve celebrations. We have seen a large number of tourists coming into the state this entire year,” Naik said in an interaction with PTI Videos.

The state is fully prepared to receive domestic and international tourists, he said, adding that popular beaches are gearing up for firework displays while shacks and clubs are preparing for late-night celebrations.

Naik said tourist numbers had dipped briefly in the first week of December due to flight cancellations but have since recovered, with visitors now spread across beaches and hinterland areas.

“Regular chartered flights are coming in from Russia and the UK. Apart from these, new chartered services have been started to new destinations and will continue to come till March,” he said.

Tourists were seen at restaurants, flea markets and promenades in Calangute and Baga in North Goa, as well as beaches in South Goa including Benaulim, Majorda, Colva and Palolem.

For many domestic travellers, the New Year period makes Goa the preferred holiday destination.

Vaibhav, a tourist from Kolhapur, said, “We came to Goa during the Christmas season to celebrate the holidays. As you can see, the beaches are very crowded, and it feels really nice to be here in Goa.”

Social media influencers and content creators were also seen using the festive setting for work alongside leisure activities.

“I have been coming to Goa for many years, and we love Goa. I love the seafood and everything about the place,” said Vrushali Jawale, a content creator from Mumbai.

Fireworks are scheduled along the coastline at midnight on December 31, while cruise operators plan special sailings. Music festivals and club events are expected to continue into the early hours of the new year.