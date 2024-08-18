New Rapid Transit Corridor Approvals Soon, Says Manohar Lal Khattar

Housing and Urban Affairs minister, Manohar Lal Khattar blamed the Delhi state government for the delay in approvals for the additional Regional Rapid Transit System corridors, besides the Delhi-Meerut route.

He reassured that the two remaining corridors—linking Gurugram, Manesar, and Dharuhera, as well as Sonepat and Panipat to the north of the national capital—will get approval soon.

Hours after the minister's claim, the Delhi government, in a statement, said that there has been no delay on its part. "The Delhi government has already given its share of amount to fund the project," it said.