New National Electricity Plan Raises Peak Demand Target To 458 GW

The National Electricity Plan for the period 2023-32 has been finalised for central and state transmission systems, Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar recently divulged.

The plan aims to meet a peak demand of 458 GW by 2032 and has a total project outlay of Rs 9.15 lakh crore. This peak demand target exceeds the previous estimate of 380 GW, noted Rupesh Sankhe, senior power utilities analyst at Elara Capital.

The earlier projection was based at a conservative compound annual growth rate of 5.7%, he said. Demand is actually growing at a 7% rate, thus a revision to the estimate was necessary, Sankhe said.

The upcoming National Electricity Plan will not only meet India's rising electricity demand, but also facilitate integration of renewable energy and green hydrogen loads into the country's electricity grid.