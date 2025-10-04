New FASTag Rules: UPI Payments At National Highway Tolls To Incur 1.25x Fee From Nov 15
The Indian Government on Saturday said that from Nov. 15, 2025, vehicles entering a toll plaza on a National Highway without a valid, functional FASTag will be charged 1.25 times of regular toll amount if users opt to pay using UPI. Currently, those without a valid FASTag are required to pay double the toll charges in cash.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced in a statement that will be seen as a significant step to incentivise digital payments and eliminate cash transactions at the user fee plazas on National Highways for non-FASTag users.
"Under the new rule, vehicles entering a fee plaza without a valid, functional FASTag will be charged twice the applicable user fee if it the payment is made in cash. Such users who opt to pay the fee via the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), will be charged only 1.25 times the applicable user fee for that category of the vehicle," it said.
Example Of The New Rule
For example, if a toll fee is Rs 100 with the FASTag, it will rise to Rs 200 if paid in cash. However, if the same payment is done through UPI, the toll will be Rs 125.
The government said the revised rules will encourage the adoption of digital payments, enhance transparency in toll operations, and improve the overall user experience on National Highways.
What It Means For Highway Users
This rule could mean shorter queues and quicker travel times at toll plazas. Drivers who still avoid FASTag may find UPI a more affordable choice compared to cash.
However, FASTag continues to remain the cheapest and fastest option. Those paying with UPI will pay only 1.25 times the regular toll, which is less than the double charge for paying cash, making it a convenient fallback, especially if their FASTag is not working. Yet, for a smooth experience and lowest cost, FASTag remains the smartest option for regular highway users.
FASTag - the electronic toll collection system - uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to automatically deduct toll charges from a prepaid account linked to the vehicle. Over 10.1 crore FASTags were issued till Dec. 1, 2024, according to the road transport ministry's 2024 year-end review.