New FASTag Rules: UPI Payments At National Highway Tolls To Incur 1.25x Fee From Nov 15

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced in a statement that will be seen as a significant step to incentivise digital payments and eliminate cash transactions at the user fee plazas on National Highways for non-FASTag users.

"Under the new rule, vehicles entering a fee plaza without a valid, functional FASTag will be charged twice the applicable user fee if it the payment is made in cash. Such users who opt to pay the fee via the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), will be charged only 1.25 times the applicable user fee for that category of the vehicle," it said.