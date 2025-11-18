New Delhi Wakes Up To 'Very Poor' Air Quality Again

Delhiites woke up to 'very poor' air on Tuesday, with the city's AQI touching 344 and four stations reporting 'severe' pollution levels, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Out of 37 monitoring stations, Bawana (426), Wazirpur (412), Jahangirpuri (418) and Vivek Vihar (402) were in the 'severe' range.

According to the forecast, the air quality is expected to remain in the 'very poor' category over the next few days.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe', as per the CPCB classification.

On the weather front, the minimum temperature settled at 9.6 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches below the season's average, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.