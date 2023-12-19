New Covid Variant: Centre Writes To States Over Detection Of 1st Case Of JN.1 Variant; Details Here

The Centre on Monday asked states and union territories to maintain constant vigil amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases and the detection of the first case of the new JN.1 variant in India.

In a letter to states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant underlined that “due to consistent and collaborative actions between Centre and State Governments, we have been able to sustain the trajectory at sustainable low rates”.

"However, as the COVID-19 virus continues to circulate and its epidemiology behaviour gets settled with Indian weather conditions and circulation of other usual pathogens, it is important to keep the momentum going to effectively deal with the challenges in public health," he said.

Recently, a few states like Kerala have reported a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Union Health Secretary underlined the critical COVID control and management strategies as below: