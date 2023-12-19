New Covid Variant: Centre Writes To States Over Detection Of 1st Case Of JN.1 Variant; Details Here
Recently, a few states like Kerala have reported a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. India's first case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 was detected in Kerala on Dec. 8.
The Centre on Monday asked states and union territories to maintain constant vigil amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases and the detection of the first case of the new JN.1 variant in India.
In a letter to states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant underlined that “due to consistent and collaborative actions between Centre and State Governments, we have been able to sustain the trajectory at sustainable low rates”.
"However, as the COVID-19 virus continues to circulate and its epidemiology behaviour gets settled with Indian weather conditions and circulation of other usual pathogens, it is important to keep the momentum going to effectively deal with the challenges in public health," he said.
Union Health Secretary underlined the critical COVID control and management strategies as below:
Considering the upcoming festive season, States were advised to put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimize the risk of an increase in transmission of the disease by adherence to the maintenance of respiratory hygiene.
States were urged to ensure effective compliance of the detailed operational guidelines for the revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19 as has been shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
States asked to monitor and report District-wise Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in all health facilities regularly including in the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal, to detect the early rising trend of cases.
States were advised to ensure adequate testing in all the districts as per COVID-19 testing guidelines and maintain the recommended share of RT-PCR and Antigen tests.
States were encouraged to increase the number of RT-PCR tests and send positive samples for genome sequencing to Indian SARS COV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) laboratories to enable timely detection of new variants, if any, in the country.
States to ensure active participation of all public and private health facilities in the drill being conducted by the Union Health Ministry, to take stock of their preparedness and response capacities.
States were also to promote community awareness to seek their continued support in managing COVID-19, including adherence to respiratory hygiene.
New COVID Variant In India: All About JN.1 COVID Variant
India's first case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 was detected in Kerala on Dec. 8, according to PTI.
The case was detected in an RT-PCR positive sample from Karakulam in Thiruvananthapuram district of the southern state on December 8, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General of the ICMR, said.
The sample had tested RT-PCR positive on November 18, he added. The 79-year-old woman had mild symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and has since recovered from COVID.
(With PTI inputs)