Netizens' Outrage: Domestic Flight Prices Under Fire As Costs Rival International Fares
If you thought international travel was always pricier than domestic, think again.
A one-way IndiGo flight from Bhubaneswar to Ayodhya is currently priced at Rs 14,237, while a Bhubaneswar to Guangzhou (China) ticket costs just a notch higher at Rs 14,977 — both on the same date, operated by IndiGo, and involving one stop.
The Bhubaneswar–Ayodhya route includes a two-hour layover in New Delhi and takes around 5 hours 45 minutes, whereas the Bhubaneswar–Guangzhou flight, with a layover in Kolkata, spans 10 hours 35 minutes — nearly twice the journey time but at almost the same fare.
The surprising parity in fares has sparked debate online, with users questioning how a short domestic route could end up costing nearly as much as a long-haul international one.
Bhubaneswar to Ayodhya flight costs almost the same as flying from Bhubaneswar to China on same airline Indigo, for the same date!— Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) November 11, 2025
How does a domestic sector end up costing as much as an international one!! pic.twitter.com/vQY8COD0UJ
This development also comes close on the heels of the government’s new initiative to curb fare volatility. On October 13, the Civil Aviation Ministry announced a pilot programme introducing a fixed ticket rate system, ensuring passengers pay a single, constant fare regardless of the booking date.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu launched the ‘Fare Se Fursat’ (‘Freedom from Fare Stress’) scheme under Alliance Air, a government-owned regional carrier.
“It is aimed at giving passengers freedom from the stress of fluctuating airfares and promoting ease of flying in the country,” the ministry said in a statement.
The scheme will run on a pilot basis from October 13 to December 31, 2025, across select routes to assess its operational and financial viability.
Speaking at the launch, Kinjarapu said the move aligns with the vision of the UDAN (‘Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik’) scheme, which seeks to democratise air travel.
He added that Alliance Air was “carrying forward PM Modi’s vision of making aviation affordable for the middle class, lower-middle class, and neo-middle class.”