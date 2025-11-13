Netizens' Outrage: Domestic Flight Prices Under Fire As Costs Rival International Fares

If you thought international travel was always pricier than domestic, think again.

A one-way IndiGo flight from Bhubaneswar to Ayodhya is currently priced at Rs 14,237, while a Bhubaneswar to Guangzhou (China) ticket costs just a notch higher at Rs 14,977 — both on the same date, operated by IndiGo, and involving one stop.

The Bhubaneswar–Ayodhya route includes a two-hour layover in New Delhi and takes around 5 hours 45 minutes, whereas the Bhubaneswar–Guangzhou flight, with a layover in Kolkata, spans 10 hours 35 minutes — nearly twice the journey time but at almost the same fare.

The surprising parity in fares has sparked debate online, with users questioning how a short domestic route could end up costing nearly as much as a long-haul international one.