Netflix Changes 'IC-814 —The Kandahar Hijack' Opening Disclaimer After Controversy

Netflix India announced on Tuesday that it has updated the opening disclaimer for the series 'IC-814—The Kandahar Hijack' in response to the controversy surrounding the portrayal of the hijackers. The streaming giant issued an official statement after the series sparked a backlash over its depiction of the 1999 hijacking incident.

The backlash stems from the alleged alteration of the terrorists' names to 'Bhola' and 'Shankar,' names traditionally associated with Lord Shiva. Critics have claimed that this misrepresentation of the real identities of the hijackers distorts historical facts and offends Hindu sentiments.

"For the benefit of audiences unfamiliar with the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the opening disclaimer has been updated to include the real and code names of the hijackers. The code names in the series reflect those used during the actual event," said Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India.

"India has a rich culture of storytelling — and we are committed to showcasing these stories and their authentic representation," Shergill said.

This development follows the Indian government's summoning of Netflix's content head over the controversy surrounding the series.

'IC-814—The Kandahar Hijack,' directed by Anubhav Sinha and released on Aug. 29, has faced intense criticism for its portrayal of the hijackers.