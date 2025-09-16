Nepal Interim PM Sushila Karki To Dial PM Modi In First Foreign Outreach Post Taking Charge
The heads of state are set to discuss the latest situation in Nepal after Gen-Z protests, the priorities of the new government and what India can do, according to sources.
Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi are set to hold telephonic talks on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., NDTV learnt from persons privy to the development.
This marks the first reach out by Nepal's interim PM to the head of any foreign government, after assuming the office on Sept. 12.
The leaders are set to discuss the latest situation in Nepal after Gen-Z protests, the priorities of the new government and what India can do, as per the sources.
In this connection, Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava had paid a courtesy call on Karki at her office in Singha Durbar on Tuesday.
Ambassador Srivastava conveyed a congratulatory message from PM Modi to the Prime Minister on her appointment to the office. Srivastava further expressed India's commitment to work together for further strengthening the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries, said the foreign ministry after the meeting.
PM Modi had earlier expressed concerns over the situation in Nepal and even congratulated Karki via social media. The Indian Ambassador to Nepal was also invited to Karki's swearing-in ceremony at Shital Niwas in Kathmandu.
Nepal's parliament had been dissolved and former PM Oli had stepped down amid widespread Gen Z protests against corruption and political instability. This dissolution sparked debate as some political parties called for a constitutional resolution and civil society urged adherence to legal procedures for the dissolution of Parliament.
Talks between key stakeholders, including the Gen Z group that led the anti-government protests, ended inconclusively on Thursday.
However, the Gen Z group backed Karki as the next PM. Karki, known for her anti-corruption stance and credibility, was finally appointed as Nepal's first female Prime Minister.