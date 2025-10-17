NEET-SS 2025 Exam Dates Rescheduled: Check All Details About New Schedule Application, Preparation Tips

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Thursday postponed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Examination Super Speciality (NEET SS 2025).

As per the revised schedule, NEET SS 2025 will now be held on Dec. 27 and 28, 2025, instead of Nov. 7 and 8.

The official notification from NBEMS read, "NEET-SS 2025, which was earlier scheduled to be held on Nov. 7 and 8, 2025, will now be held on Dec. 27 and 28, 2025. This has been approved by the NMC and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare." [sic]

The information bulletin for NEET-SS 2025 will be notified shortly on the NBEMS website (https://natboard.edu.in) and candidates can contact NBEMS for any queries on the portal: exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.