NEET-SS 2025 Exam Dates Rescheduled: Check All Details About New Schedule Application, Preparation Tips
As per the revised schedule, NEET SS 2025 will now be held on Dec. 27 and 28, 2025, instead of Nov. 7 and 8.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Thursday postponed the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Examination Super Speciality (NEET SS 2025).
The official notification from NBEMS read, "NEET-SS 2025, which was earlier scheduled to be held on Nov. 7 and 8, 2025, will now be held on Dec. 27 and 28, 2025. This has been approved by the NMC and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare." [sic]
The information bulletin for NEET-SS 2025 will be notified shortly on the NBEMS website (https://natboard.edu.in) and candidates can contact NBEMS for any queries on the portal: exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.
NEET-SS 2025 Exam Time and Paper
NEET-SS is the postgraduate super-speciality exam for DM, MCh, and DrNB courses, taken nationwide by aspiring doctors. The exam time is in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. while the second shift is from 2 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.
The NEET SS exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions segregated into three separate sections, each featuring 50 questions and a sectional time limit of 50 minutes, giving candidates a total of two hours and 30 minutes to complete the exam. The total marks are 600.
For every correct answer, candidates earn four marks, while each incorrect answer results in a one-mark penalty. The questions centre around the primary broad specialist subject, including relevant sub-specialties, and the test is held online in English.
There are 15 super-speciality subjects, and candidates must choose their groups during the application process. Resources like admit cards, exam patterns, and counselling details will follow after the release of the information bulletin.
Tips for NEET SS 2025 Applicants
Here are some tips that NEET SS 2025 students might find useful:
Keep your preparation on track and adjust study plans for the extra time.
Watch for the upcoming information bulletin for all official guidelines and eligibility details.
Apply promptly once forms are released and double-check official notifications for accurate dates and procedures.