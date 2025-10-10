NEET PG Result Cancelled: 22 Candidates Disqualified Over Unfair Means, Following Court Order

The National Board of Examinations has cancelled the result of 22 candidates who appeared for the NEET PG examination after majority of them were found to have indulged in "unfair means" a decision that follows a specific order from a High Court.

This action, reported by NDTV, comes after the NBE confirmed the annulment of the results. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences cancelled the results of 22 NEET PG candidates. Out of this, 21 pupil's results were withheld for using unfair means during the examination and one as per a Karnataka High Court order.

While NEET PG 2025 counselling is expected to begin in the third week of October 2025, the results of these candidates remain cancelled. The other candidates mentioned in the official notice, whose NEET PG results were annulled, belong to previous years - 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.