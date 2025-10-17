NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Begins On MCC Website mcc.nic.in
Aspiring medical graduates seeking admission into MD, MS, DNB, and postgraduate diploma courses can now complete their registration on the official website, mcc.nic.in.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially started the registration process for the first round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling today. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses can complete their registration on the official website: mcc.nic.in.
Aspiring medical graduates seeking admission into MD, MS, DNB, and postgraduate diploma courses can now complete their registration on the official website, mcc.nic.in.
This marks a crucial step for thousands of candidates who successfully cleared the NEET PG examination.
The online registration portal went live, opening the gateway for admission to the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical colleges, central universities, deemed universities, and Armed Forces Medical Services institutions.
A direct link for registration has been made available on the MCC homepage to facilitate a smooth application process for the candidates.
NEET PG 2025: Counselling Process
The NEET PG 2025 counselling will involve the following sequential steps:
Registration: Complete the initial application on the MCC portal.
Document Verification: Ensure all required documents are in order.
Choice Filling and Locking: Select and finalise your preferred colleges and courses.
Seat Allotment: The MCC will process the choices and allot seats based on merit.
Result Declaration: Check the official allotment results.
Reporting: Report to the assigned institute to confirm your admission.
Upgradation/Withdrawal: Participate in subsequent rounds for a better seat or withdraw from the process, if applicable.
NEET PG Counselling 2025: Steps to Apply
Candidates can follow these instructions to register for the NEET PG 2025 counselling:
Visit the Official Website: Go to the official mmcc.nic.in.
Access the Portal: Click on the link for 'PG Medical Counselling 2025.'
Start a New Registration: Select the ‘New Registration’ option for Round 1.
Enter Credentials: Input your NEET PG roll number, application number, and date of birth.
Complete the Form: Fill out the registration form accurately and create a secure password.
Pay the Fees: Submit the necessary registration and security fees through the online portal.
Confirm and Save: Submit the final form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
Note: A direct link for registration is available on the homepage of the MCC website.
This year's admission cycle has been marked by several setbacks, including delays, postponements, and court cases. Additionally, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had previously cancelled the results of 22 candidates for using unfair means and disqualified others for malpractice during the exam.