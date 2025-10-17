NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Begins On MCC Website mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially started the registration process for the first round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling today. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate medical courses can complete their registration on the official website: mcc.nic.in.

Aspiring medical graduates seeking admission into MD, MS, DNB, and postgraduate diploma courses can now complete their registration on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

This marks a crucial step for thousands of candidates who successfully cleared the NEET PG examination.

The online registration portal went live, opening the gateway for admission to the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government medical colleges, central universities, deemed universities, and Armed Forces Medical Services institutions.

A direct link for registration has been made available on the MCC homepage to facilitate a smooth application process for the candidates.