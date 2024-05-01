Nearly 100 Schools Get Bomb Threat In Delhi, Home Ministry Calls It Hoax

The Union Home Ministry has also said that the threats appear to be a hoax and there is no need to panic. There is no need to panic. It appears to be hoax call. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol," the government said in a statement.

The national capital's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said the police have traced the origin of the bomb threat emails which appear to be a hoax.

"The Delhi Police have traced the origin of the emails. I am assuring citizens of Delhi that the police are alert, getting leads, and will take strict action," Mr Saxena said.

Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi and Delhi Public School at Dwarka were among the first schools to receive the threat early morning today. Since then, nearly 100 other schools have also received similar mails, claiming that there are explosives on the campus.

One of the schools, Mother Mary, was conducting an exam, and had to stop it midway as the search ops started. The school declared an emergency and asked everyone to leave the premises immediately.

In a mail to parents, DPS said, "This is to inform you that the school has received an email that threatens the safety and security of the students. As a precautionary measure we are sending the students back home immediately."

The school premises was evacuated after local police was informed. Visuals from the schools showed parents rushing to the schools to pick up their children.

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the schools.

Some schools, which have not received a threat, have also sent students home early as a precaution.

Delhi education minister Atishi, confirming the development, said that nothing suspicious has been found yet in any of the schools.

"Some schools have received bomb threats today morning. Students have been evacuated and those premises are being searched by Delhi Police. So far nothing has been found in any of the schools. We are in constant touch with the Police and the schools. Would request parents and citizens not to panic. School authorities will be in touch with parents wherever needed," Atishi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).