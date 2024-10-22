NDTV World Summit: Women Business Leaders Call For Breaking Glass Ceilings

Prominent women leaders from diverse industries, while participating in a panel discussion at the NDTV World Summit, called for breaking the glass ceiling that is holding back women in various sectors.

Despite progress, women continue to face significant challenges that hinder their advancement, particularly in leadership roles, entrepreneurship, and funding access, they said.

Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder of the Indian Angel Network, raised concerns about the low representation of women entrepreneurs and their struggles to secure funding. "In 2022, only 14.7% of funding went to women entrepreneurs, and this dropped to just 7% in 2023," she revealed.

Ruparel also noted the alarming disconnect between women founders and access to growth capital. She pointed out that while some investors are creating women-focused funds, the overall funding for women-led startups remains low. "Women entrepreneurs are very rare, and those who make it often don’t go all the way down the path. We need to nurture and grow this ecosystem," she urged.