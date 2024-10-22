NDTV World Summit: There Is Trust Deficit On The Climate Highway, Say Environmental Activists

"The kind of disasters we see are spread globally, but it's undeniable that those historically less responsible for the climate crisis are the most affected," said Shishir Priyadarshi, president of the Chintan Research Foundation. For India, balancing reliable and affordable energy with its development goals is key. "We are committed to 2.5 trillion dollars in investment between 2030-50, but we need to be met halfway. We will get to zero emissions, but at our own speed, with the necessary pit stops along the way," he said.

Lindy Cameron, UK High Commissioner, pointed to her country’s commitment to climate action, noting that the UK has shut down its last coal-fired power station, and is on track for carbon-free electricity by 2030. However, she acknowledged the need for developed countries such as hers to assist others. "It’s vital that we ensure climate finance is available to help countries like India grow at their own pace, while achieving low-carbon electricity."

The panel stressed that the trust deficit stemmed from developed nations pressuring developing ones to cut fossil fuel use, while continuing their own expansions. "Countries like Australia, Canada, and the US are responsible for over 50% of fossil fuel expansion through 2050. This is why the trust deficit exists," Singh said, adding promises of financial and technological support from richer nations have fallen short.

Priyadarshi drew parallels with past economic negotiations, saying the trust deficit has historical roots. "When the trade deficit began, developing countries were promised gains for opening markets," he said. But developed nations have repeatedly dictated terms, fostering this mistrust, according to him.