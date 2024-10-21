India-China Patrolling Agreement Result Of Persistent Diplomacy: Jaishankar
This mutual understanding on patrolling will help to regain the peace and tranquility of pre-2020 in the border areas, Jaishankar said.
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said on Monday that India reached an agreement with China regarding patrolling, restoring the situation to pre-2020 conditions, as the disengagement exercise had been completed.
In an interaction with Sanjay Pugalia, the editor-in-chief of NDTV, at the NDTV World Summit, Jaishankar highlighted that the recent agreement was a positive development, and a result of patience and persistent diplomacy, especially at times when many had given up.
This mutual understanding on patrolling will help to regain the peace and tranquility of pre-2020 in the border areas, he said. "Hopefully, we will be able to come back to that peace and tranquility."
Notably, the standoff in the Ladakh sector of Sino-Indian border had erupted in mid-2020. The situation worsened in June that year, when a clash erupted between the two forces in Galwan. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed.
When asked about the patrolling agreement's impact on trade with China, Jaishankar urged caution and highlighted the need for careful speculation. "Meetings will be held to discuss next steps."
The external affairs minister also emphasised that since both India and China are rising at the same time, it is never an easy process. "Both nations want to be bigger, visible and effective in the world."
Currently, finding an equilibrium in the relationship is a major concern for both the neighboring nations, he said.
Throwing light on the US and China rivalry, Jaishankar mentioned that India would make calculations according to its standpoint.
It will look at a foreign policy which has a sharp sense of national interest along with focusing on the global standpoint, he said. "We would definitely make those calculations and take these decisions and create the right partnership which will serve our interest."