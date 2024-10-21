India-China Patrolling Agreement Result Of Persistent Diplomacy: Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said on Monday that India reached an agreement with China regarding patrolling, restoring the situation to pre-2020 conditions, as the disengagement exercise had been completed.

In an interaction with Sanjay Pugalia, the editor-in-chief of NDTV, at the NDTV World Summit, Jaishankar highlighted that the recent agreement was a positive development, and a result of patience and persistent diplomacy, especially at times when many had given up.

This mutual understanding on patrolling will help to regain the peace and tranquility of pre-2020 in the border areas, he said. "Hopefully, we will be able to come back to that peace and tranquility."

Notably, the standoff in the Ladakh sector of Sino-Indian border had erupted in mid-2020. The situation worsened in June that year, when a clash erupted between the two forces in Galwan. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed.