NDTV World Summit: NAS Daily's Five Mantras To Excel The Social Media Game
"If you want to reach the masses, it should be 24 frames per second," said Nas Daily.
There is no social media without India, said Israeli-Palestinian vlogger Nuseir Yassin, popularly known as Nas Daily. "The content creation game revolves around numbers, and the social media game changes every six months," Nas Daily said at the second day of NDTV World Summit 2024 on Tuesday.
Eight years ago, Nas Daily began creating one-minute videos. He believed social media would transform society and committed to posting daily. Today, Nas Daily operates in 14 languages with a team of 100 across multiple countries, including India.
Five Lessons Learnt
Nas Daily recently shared five key lessons he has learnt over the last eight years of creating content.
The first lesson is that people love people. He explained, "The individual has a lot of power, especially in the media." People either love or hate the human behind the content, which is why it's important to elevate the value of people." He cited the example of Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News, saying, "Millions stopped watching Fox News because they loved Tucker, not the network."
The second lesson is the importance of packaging: Nas emphasised that in 2024, videos should be embraced, stating, "If you want to reach the masses, it should be 24 frames per second."
The third lesson is the power of social media. He described social media as both powerful and new, saying, "We should embrace social media now. One video in one day can cause civil unrest, while one video can also bring a health revolution," he said.
The fourth lesson is Consistency: Nas shared his personal experience, explaining that his first 270 videos averaged just 10,000 views, but by the 271st video, the number skyrocketed to 30 million. He urged creators to focus on both quality and quantity. "Don't just focus on quality; focus on quantity as well. Work expands through the time allowed for it," he said.
The final lesson is the power of India: "There is no social media without India," he said. "You can ask any influencer sitting in Germany or Hong Kong who their primary audience is, and they will say Indians," the creator said, noting India’s dominance in the social media landscape.
How Did Nas Daily Succeed?
Nas emphasised the importance of storytelling through video on social media, noting that content creation allows flexibility across topics.
"First 271 videos of Nas Daily failed, I was averaging 10,000 views for the first 270 videos. The numbers increased to 30 million on 271st day. It took me 1,000 videos to convert myself into a brand," be consistent, he commented.
"Last eight years have been about building content, the next eight years will be about entrepreneurship," he said on future goals.
What Should NDTV Focus On?
Mission of NDTV should be to find the most talented individuals and put them on the screen. There are some people when you look at them, you just want to listen to them, he said.