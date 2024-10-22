NDTV World Summit: NAS Daily's Five Mantras To Excel The Social Media Game

There is no social media without India, said Israeli-Palestinian vlogger Nuseir Yassin, popularly known as Nas Daily. "The content creation game revolves around numbers, and the social media game changes every six months," Nas Daily said at the second day of NDTV World Summit 2024 on Tuesday.

Eight years ago, Nas Daily began creating one-minute videos. He believed social media would transform society and committed to posting daily. Today, Nas Daily operates in 14 languages with a team of 100 across multiple countries, including India.