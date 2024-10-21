NDTV World Summit: M3M Foundation Focused On Sustainable Development, Smart Villages, Says Payal Kanodia

The M3M Foundation, philanthropic arm of the M3M India Group, work towards holistic development of underprivileged children and families by improving their living conditions through various initiatives, according to Payal Kanodia, chairperson and trustee of the Foundation.

One notable project Kanodia spoke about includes Sarvoday. It focuses on integrating villages, promoting sustainable development and building smart villages along with promoting arts, literature and sports.

Kanodia emphasised the importance of community engagement, stating that when projects are undertaken with community consent, the ownership of the initiative flourishes.

"Today, when we sit down and see the results of these projects, we see that women are entrepreneurs, they are more independent, running their village panchayat, managing community kitchens in the villages," she said at the NDTV World Summit 2024 in Delhi on Monday.