NDTV World Summit: David Cameron Voices Support For India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council
A permanent seat on the UN Security Council is something that should be India's right in this changed world, former UK Prime Minister David Cameron said.
Former UK Prime Minister Lord David Cameron voiced strong support for India’s bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, emphasising the need for reform in global governance structures to reflect contemporary realities.
Addressing delegates at the NDTV World Summit, Cameron highlighted the significance of India’s enhanced role in international affairs. "We do need reform of the United Nations Security Council," he said, recalling his advocacy for this change as far back as 2005. "A permanent seat on the UN Security Council is something that should be India's right in this changed world."
Cameron reflected on his longstanding relationship with India, noting that it was the first country he visited outside Europe, both when he became the leader of the Conservative Party and again as Prime Minister in 2010. "I like to believe that I was an early believer in India's story," he said.
During his conversation, Cameron underscored the urgency of transforming international institutions to mirror current global dynamics. "Although we need these institutions to be changed, we must not wait for that," he said, pointing to India’s active participation in forums like the Quad and G20 as indicators of a shift toward a more collaborative global leadership.
Cameron also addressed pressing global issues, firmly denouncing terrorism and reiterating the necessity of a united front against aggression. We need to stand together and call out Russia for its actions in Ukraine, he asserted, stressing that territorial conquest by force is unacceptable and has historically led to further conflict.
Turning to the bilateral relationship between India and the UK, Cameron acknowledged Rishi Sunak's achievements in stabilising the UK economy and fostering closer ties with Europe through the Windsor Agreement. "Both countries should put more on the table, both should take more risks" he urged, citing Ratan Tata’s investment in Jaguar Land Rover as a pivotal moment signaling India’s emergence on the global stage.
Cameron addressed concerns surrounding migration, expressing a welcoming stance towards students, while highlighting the need to tackle illegal migration effectively. He also remarked on the importance of clear political strategies, noting that without a coherent plan, political chaos ensues.
On a lighter note, Cameron shared his passion for cricket, reminiscing about watching Indian cricket legends like Bishan Bedi and Rahul Dravid. He praised Virat Kohli's leadership, likening it to England's Ben Stokes, emphasising the cultural bonds that strengthen UK-India relations.