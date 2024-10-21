NDTV World Summit: David Cameron Voices Support For India's Permanent Seat In UN Security Council

Former UK Prime Minister Lord David Cameron voiced strong support for India’s bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, emphasising the need for reform in global governance structures to reflect contemporary realities.

Addressing delegates at the NDTV World Summit, Cameron highlighted the significance of India’s enhanced role in international affairs. "We do need reform of the United Nations Security Council," he said, recalling his advocacy for this change as far back as 2005. "A permanent seat on the UN Security Council is something that should be India's right in this changed world."

Cameron reflected on his longstanding relationship with India, noting that it was the first country he visited outside Europe, both when he became the leader of the Conservative Party and again as Prime Minister in 2010. "I like to believe that I was an early believer in India's story," he said.

During his conversation, Cameron underscored the urgency of transforming international institutions to mirror current global dynamics. "Although we need these institutions to be changed, we must not wait for that," he said, pointing to India’s active participation in forums like the Quad and G20 as indicators of a shift toward a more collaborative global leadership.

Cameron also addressed pressing global issues, firmly denouncing terrorism and reiterating the necessity of a united front against aggression. We need to stand together and call out Russia for its actions in Ukraine, he asserted, stressing that territorial conquest by force is unacceptable and has historically led to further conflict.