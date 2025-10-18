NDTV World Summit 2025: Not Technology Or Politics, The Future Is Brown, Says Parag Khanna

On the Day 2 of NDTV World Summit 2025, AlphaGeo Founder and CEO Parag Khanna said, "The future of humanity is brown"' which simply means the answer lies not in technology or politics, but in demographics.

"The literal answer to the future of humanity is through demographics. We the people. We don’t have to be philosophical at all. The future of humanity is the young people of today," Khanna said.

Khanna explained that Gen Y (millennials), Gen Z (teenagers), and Gen Alpha (toddlers) together represent the future. These generations, largely under 40 years old, define the new global demographic.

"The youth of Asia is by far the largest number of young people on the earth. Asia not only represents more than half of the global population, but it also represents an even larger share of the world population of tomorrow. Quite literally every single day, week, month, year, the world becomes more Asian demographically," Khanna stated.

Addressing how migration shapes the planet's future, he continued, "The future is brown, the future is also Asians. And wherever Asians decide to go, they take Asia with them."