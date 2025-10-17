NDTV World Summit 2025 Live: Stage Set For Global Dialogue, Leaders Gather At Bharat Mandapam
The NDTV World Summit 2025 will mark a historic gathering of world leaders at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Follow all the live updates.
NDTV World Summit Live: 'I Started Dancing With Robots After COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Merritt Moore
NDTV World Summit Live: Moore on Work-Life Balance
Moore opened the session by discussing her approach to work-life balance, talking about her profound connection to ballet. She declared, "Ballet is my oxygen," saying that she "cannot retire from ballet" and noting that her college grades suffered whenever she stopped dancing. She asserted that it should be possible for people to simultaneously explore both the technological and artistic sides of the brain.
NDTV World Summit 2025 Welcomes First Guest Dr Merritt Moore
The first guest at the NDTV World Summit 2025 is Dr Merritt Moore, a scientist who splits her time between physics labs and ballet studios.
Dr Moore is talking on how artificial intelligence (AI) and human intelligence can co-create the future, and why emotional creativity might just be humanity's next big advantage.
NDTV World Summit 2025 To Begin Shortly
NDTV World Summit: BTS
Tune in to the NDTV network to witness the world leaders, visionaries & changemakers gather at the NDTV World Summit. We will go live very soon
