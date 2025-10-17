Business NewsNationalNDTV World Summit 2025 Live: Stage Set For Global Dialogue, Leaders Gather At Bharat Mandapam
ADVERTISEMENT

NDTV World Summit 2025 Live: Stage Set For Global Dialogue, Leaders Gather At Bharat Mandapam

The NDTV World Summit 2025 will mark a historic gathering of world leaders at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Follow all the live updates.

17 Oct 2025, 10:42 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image: NDTV)</p></div>
(Image: NDTV)
ADVERTISEMENT
The stage is set for the NDTV World Summit 2025, India's biggest media platform, hosting a historic gathering of world leaders at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Key speakers at the event include PM Modi, Rishi Sunak, Gautam Singhania, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anil Agarwal and Ajit Agarkar.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

NDTV World Summit Live: 'I Started Dancing With Robots After COVID-19 Pandemic, Says Merritt Moore 


NDTV World Summit Live: Moore on Work-Life Balance

Moore opened the session by discussing her approach to work-life balance, talking about her profound connection to ballet. She declared, "Ballet is my oxygen," saying that she "cannot retire from ballet" and noting that her college grades suffered whenever she stopped dancing. She asserted that it should be possible for people to simultaneously explore both the technological and artistic sides of the brain.


NDTV World Summit 2025 Welcomes First Guest Dr Merritt Moore

The first guest at the NDTV World Summit 2025 is Dr Merritt Moore, a scientist who splits her time between physics labs and ballet studios.

Dr Moore is talking on how artificial intelligence (AI) and human intelligence can co-create the future, and why emotional creativity might just be humanity's next big advantage.


NDTV World Summit 2025 To Begin Shortly


NDTV World Summit: BTS

Tune in to the NDTV network to witness the world leaders, visionaries & changemakers gather at the NDTV World Summit. We will go live very soon





Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT