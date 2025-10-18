NDTV World Summit 2025: From Mumbai Deepfakes To UP Car Tragedy, Neil Thompson Gives AI Reality Check

At the NDTV World Summit 2025, Neil Thompson, Director of the FutureTech Research Project, MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence offered a grounded look at how artificial intelligence is improving and why its growing power brings both promise and risk.

He opened with two real examples from India. In Uttar Pradesh, a self-driving car followed an outdated map after a bridge was washed away and some people died. In Mumbai, a businessman was tricked by a deepfake call and lost Rs 80,000.

"We already see harm, he said, but what’s surprising… is that we don’t see more chaos. Why? Because these systems have just not been capable enough," said Thompson.

Incidents like these show AI’s real-world stakes. Yet, Thompson said that the chaos isn’t as widespread as headlines might suggest mainly because today’s systems still aren’t capable enough to fully automate complex, multi-step schemes.