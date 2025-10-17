Can Actors Be Authentic? Samantha Prabhu's Answer Is A Criticism Of Perfectionism

Challenged on stage with the old trope that actors and anchors can’t be truly themselves once the cameras roll, Samantha was unflinching. "The industry has curated us to perfection and we lived that perfection for way too long," she said.

"We have tried the route of perfection and it does not work. It actually distances people from you," she continued. Authenticity, she argued, isn’t a finish line but a practice, "I am showing up here… saying that I don’t have everything sorted. I might stumble. I might make mistakes. I am trying to do better."

That honesty has come at a price. Samantha acknowledged that sharing her personal journey regarding her separation, illness, and struggles that invited trolling and judgment. Yet she believes the pay-off is bigger than the backlash.