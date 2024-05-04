NDTV Marathi's 'Let's Startup In Maharashtra' Campaign Much-Needed, Says Riteish Deshmukh
Actor Riteish Deshmukh advised the youth to discover what's new in the area they already love for their startup.
NDTV Marathi, the latest addition to the media landscape, marked its inaugural broadcast on Maharashtra Day with an attention-grabbing promotional campaign featuring Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh.
The promo served as a captivating introduction, embodying the essence and ethos of the newly launched Marathi news channel. Deshmukh shared his insights during the channel's launch event, discussing a wide range of topics including the evolution of Marathi journalism and the modern challenges of parenting in a technology-driven era.
The 'Lai Bhaari' actor spoke about his startup, Imagine Food, where they supply plant-based protein, vegan, cholesterol-free foods. "Instead of waiting for someone else to provide it in India, we (Genelia and I) researched a bit. We worked with researchers in a German laboratory and then launched this product."
Deshmukh described NDTV Marathi's 'Let's Startup In Maharashtra' campaign as "much-needed". "Many people want to build a startup but they are afraid, or think that they will not be able to do it. Seeing some inspiring stories might help them gain the confidence..."
According to him, it is not a good idea to assume that a particular sector and/or theme will work. "I would advice the Marathi youth to discover what's new in the area you already love. Don't give up your passion if you face some hurdles."
Excerpts from an interview with actor Riteish Deshmukh:
Riteish Deshmukh, you truly are a modern Marathi 'Bhumiputra'. You are always successful in your endeavours. Now that your journey with NDTV Marathi has begun, what are your thoughts on that?
Riteish Deshmukh: Wishing everyone a Happy Maharashtra Day! This day holds great significance for the Marathi population, and NDTV Marathi is going on-air on this auspicious day. I wish all the best to the entire team. Everyone had wished for a new voice in Marathi journalism and now, the wish is being fulfilled. I am really happy and proud to be associated with this in some way.
You have worn different hats as an actor, producer and director, achieving success in all these fields. Tell us about this journey.
Riteish Deshmukh: I choose to wear different hats. I didn't want to be an actor, but opportunity knocked on my door and I took it. After getting love from people as an actor for 10 years, I thought of becoming a producer. My father's contribution was crucial in all this. He would always say that I am doing a lot of work in Hindi, but what about Marathi? And then, I established a production house in Mumbai. We have produced six films in last 10 years, and I am proud that all of them are Marathi films.
Despite producing Marathi films, you brought grandeur via cinematography, production, promotion. Please elaborate on this and share your experience with us.
Riteish Deshmukh: This was definitely my conscious choice. Hindi films are produced on a large scale. The cinematographers, technicians make a big product. However, budget constrains are a constant in Marathi cinema. I felt the urge to enlarge this scope. I think NDTV also has the same approach. If Marathi channel means regional content, the scope is reduced. But how to increase this scope and bring big, important news? Similarly, we attempt to do something new every time and give opportunities to new people in the industry.
Marathi entertainment, drama and cinema were leading in India. What difference do you see since the era of Dadasaheb Phalke, as an audience or as someone who has been creating content for the last 22 years?
Riteish Deshmukh: I think Marathi cinema has always been content-oriented. But as I always say, being only content-oriented will not work. We also have to think about the commercial aspect as nothing can sustain without financial backing. Marathi films need to find this balance. We now need to also focus on aspects like commercialisation, audience interest or ways to increase it.
The movies we used to watch as kids were made at a large scale. Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf, Dada Kondke, Laxmikant Berde were the superstars of that era. They gave commercial progression to the films at that time. Of course, we cannot forget the significant contribution of V Shantaram.
But then came the dull phase of Marathi films. Marathi-speaking audience preferred Hindi films, and somewhere it was the industry's fault. But now, there were about six films in the last 10 years that made record-breaking earnings, or tried to change the industry's discourse.
My first Marathi film 'Lai Bhaari' earned about Rs 40 crore, and it was the highest a film had ever earned. Then 'Natsamrat' broke the record of 'Lai Bhaari'. 'Sairat' made another huge record by earning nearly Rs 100 crore. After this, there were no such big films for six to seven years.
How did you decide to launch your own startup, apart from being a part of the film industry?
Riteish Deshmukh: Me and Genelia have started 'Imagine Food', where we supply plant-based protein, vegan, cholesterol-free foods. Some meat-eating people suffer from cholesterol issues, while there is not much protein in vegetarian food. Thinking about all this, we launched vegan food products. I stopped eating meat eight years ago. We both ate plant-based meat when we were in America, and I loved it. Instead of waiting for someone else to provide it in India, we researched a bit. We worked with researchers in a German laboratory and then launched this product.
What do you have to say about NDTV Marathi's 'Let's Startup In Maharashtra' Campaign?
Riteish Deshmukh: Indeed, it is a much-needed campaign. Many people want to build a startup but they are afraid, or think that they will not be able to do it. Seeing some inspiring stories might help them gain the confidence that, 'If someone from very grim circumstances can build a startup, I can do it too'. NDTV Marathi is really doing a great job of instilling this confidence.
What would you appeal to the youth of Maharashtra regarding startups? What theme should they work on?
Riteish Deshmukh: We cannot assume that a particular sector or theme will work. I would advice the Marathi youth to discover what's new in the area you already love. Don't give up your passion if you face some hurdles. I was particularly interested in the food-tech industry. Today's youth knows what they are consuming. They look at the nutritional value and don't just randomly pick a packet and eat it. Today's mothers are looking out for nutritional food options for their kids. I would like to see some innovation in the diet of mothers and their kids.
What is your mantra for dealing with failure?
Riteish Deshmukh: I believe success can't teach you as much as failures can. We need to keep moving forward, no matter what failures come in our way. One would be stagnant if they stay behind in the fear of failure. The world waits for no one; If you fall, get up and start running, you’ll catch up.
You are raising kids in an era of ChatGPT and Artificial Intelligence. Please share your experience.
Riteish Deshmukh: Genelia and I constantly encourage our children to play outdoor games, they like to play football. They get an iPad once a week for two hours. At this age, they will learn a lot by playing outdoor games; technology will be in their lives later too. On weekends, we both go to their football match. Children remember these things, don't forget to cherish these memories with your kids.