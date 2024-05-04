NDTV Marathi's 'Let's Startup In Maharashtra' Campaign Much-Needed, Says Riteish Deshmukh

Marathi entertainment, drama and cinema were leading in India. What difference do you see since the era of Dadasaheb Phalke, as an audience or as someone who has been creating content for the last 22 years?

Riteish Deshmukh: I think Marathi cinema has always been content-oriented. But as I always say, being only content-oriented will not work. We also have to think about the commercial aspect as nothing can sustain without financial backing. Marathi films need to find this balance. We now need to also focus on aspects like commercialisation, audience interest or ways to increase it.

The movies we used to watch as kids were made at a large scale. Sachin Pilgaonkar, Ashok Saraf, Dada Kondke, Laxmikant Berde were the superstars of that era. They gave commercial progression to the films at that time. Of course, we cannot forget the significant contribution of V Shantaram.

But then came the dull phase of Marathi films. Marathi-speaking audience preferred Hindi films, and somewhere it was the industry's fault. But now, there were about six films in the last 10 years that made record-breaking earnings, or tried to change the industry's discourse.

My first Marathi film 'Lai Bhaari' earned about Rs 40 crore, and it was the highest a film had ever earned. Then 'Natsamrat' broke the record of 'Lai Bhaari'. 'Sairat' made another huge record by earning nearly Rs 100 crore. After this, there were no such big films for six to seven years.