NDTV Marathi To Launch On Maharashtra Day

The NDTV Network will unveil NDTV Marathi on May 1. The news channel is poised to empower 'Marathi Manus' and contribute to the ongoing journey of Maharashtra's progress. With a steadfast focus on the forward-looking ethos of Nava Maharashtra, NDTV Marathi will aim to deliver high-quality and uncluttered journalism, catering to the discerning needs of Maharashtrians.

The channel will be launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"NDTV Marathi, launched on Maharashtra Day, is the sixth channel from the NDTV network. It is our privilege to serve the people of Maharashtra with meaningful, accurate, and trustworthy news and analysis. On this occasion, we are also launching a unique campaign—"Let’s Start Up in Maharashtra"—to unleash the entrepreneurial spirit among the state’s youth," said Sanjay Pugalia, CEO and Editor-In-Chief of the NDTV Network.

In a landscape where existing channels predominantly deliver identical political content, NDTV discerned a void for an alternative political narrative. While most Marathi news platforms seemed entrenched in tradition, the network identified an opening to present a fresh perspective tailored for the dynamic Marathi youth.

NDTV Marathi's focus remains political coverage with a distinct approach. Expect not mere conjecture and propaganda, but authentic political updates that shape the present moment.

Upholding the pillars of truth, accuracy, and impact, the distinguished voice of NDTV will now extend to Marathi. NDTV Marathi will join the illustrious NDTV network, a formidable global news force that reaches over 500 million viewers and users across a diverse array of television and digital platforms.

With a monthly social media reach exceeding 100 million and website visitors surpassing 200 million, coupled with a network spanning 38 million households in more than 60 countries, NDTV continues to strengthen its impact with the addition of NDTV Marathi.