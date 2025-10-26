NDTV Good Times: Sonu Nigam Set To Enthrall Sringar At Dal Lake Concert On Oct 26—Check Details
Rouhan Malik and Touqeer Qazi are the show opener for the Sonu Nigam Live On Dal Lake Concert.
On Sunday, Sonu Nigam is set to dazzle up the Dal Lake with his mesmerising presence and soulful melodies at a concert. NDTV Good Times' has curated the one-of-a kind experience to host the first concert in six months at the Kashmir Valley.
Sonu Nigam will perform at SKICC, against the picturesque Dal Lake to bring alive Kashmir Valley's first-ever live concert of mega scale. It's also significant to note that it's the first concert in Kashmir after the Pahalgam Attack on April 26.
At the show, Sonu Nigam will pay tribute to guru and music icon Mohammed Rafi.
The gates for the audience will open at 11 a.m. VIPs will enter the show from Gate No. 1 and guests other than VIP will enter the venue from Gate No. 3.
Schedule For Sonu Nigam Live On Dal Lake Concert
Rouhan Malik will perform from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Touqeer Qazi will perform next from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Sonu Nigam's performance will start at 3:30 p.m. and conclude at 5:30 p.m.
About Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam is India's most celebrated playback singer who rose to fame from his work in Kal Ho Na Ho in 2003. He won the National Film Award for the work.
He has sung in over 30 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, and Tamil. His contribution to the Indian Music Industry got him a Padma Shri in 2022, the fourth highest civilian award.
Sonu Nigam hosted reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma and Indian Idol and acted in films.
About Rouhan Malik & Touqeer Qazi
Rouhan Malik is a Kashmiri singer, composer, and producer. He uses fusion of pop, folk, and rock music to tell stories about his home. He represented India at the Intervision Song Contest 2025 in Moscow.
Touqeer Qazi is a Kashmiri singer who won the show Fame Gurukul along with Ruprekha Banerjee. Their duet album Yeh Pal got them commercial success.