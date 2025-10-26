NDTV Good Times: Sonu Nigam Set To Enthrall Sringar At Dal Lake Concert On Oct 26—Check Details

On Sunday, Sonu Nigam is set to dazzle up the Dal Lake with his mesmerising presence and soulful melodies at a concert. NDTV Good Times' has curated the one-of-a kind experience to host the first concert in six months at the Kashmir Valley.

Sonu Nigam will perform at SKICC, against the picturesque Dal Lake to bring alive Kashmir Valley's first-ever live concert of mega scale. It's also significant to note that it's the first concert in Kashmir after the Pahalgam Attack on April 26.

At the show, Sonu Nigam will pay tribute to guru and music icon Mohammed Rafi.

The gates for the audience will open at 11 a.m. VIPs will enter the show from Gate No. 1 and guests other than VIP will enter the venue from Gate No. 3.