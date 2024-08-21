NDRF Team Joins Search Operation For Missing Aircraft In Jharkhand

A NDRF team on Wednesday joined the search operation in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district to trace a two-seater aircraft that went missing after it took off from an aerodrome, an official said.

A six-member NDRF joined the search operation in Chandil dam this morning but nothing was found as yet, Deputy Commissioner of Seraikela-Kharswan, Ravi Shankar Shukla told PTI.