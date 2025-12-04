Navy Day 2025: Indian Navy Showcases Maritime Prowess, Multi-Domain Combat Capabilities Off Kerala Coast

From indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to frontline frigate Udaygiri, the Indian Navy on Wednesday showcased its maritime prowess and multi-domain combat capabilities with an operational demonstration off the coast of Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, which was witnessed by President Droupadi Murmu.

Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, attended the event on Shangumugham Beach as part of the Navy Day celebrations.

Nineteen major war vessels, including INS Vikrant, a submarine, four fast intervention boats, and 32 aircraft -- fighter jets, surveillance planes and helicopters -- were part of the show, a top naval officer said.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, Union minister Suresh Gopi, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi shared the dais with the president.

A cascade of applause from the crowd welcomed INS Vikrant as it sailed across the horizon, and a MiG-29 aircraft took off from its deck.