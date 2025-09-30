Navratri Vibe Grips Mumbai Airport As Passengers, Groundstaff, CRPF Groove To Garba: Watch Video

The festive spirit came alive at Mumbai airport as travellers, cabin crew, ground staff, and CRPF joined in a lively garba. The clip, shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on social media platform X, became an instant hit, garnering over 1.2 million views since it was shared two days ago.

“At Mumbai Airport, passengers, pilots, staff, loaders, all moving to the same beat. No other airport in the world has this spirit. This is India,” Goenka said.