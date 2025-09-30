Navratri Vibe Grips Mumbai Airport As Passengers, Groundstaff, CRPF Groove To Garba: Watch Video
A clip, shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka, captures a lively scene at the airport, where travellers, cabin crew, groundstaff and CRPF groove to the peppy beats.
The festive spirit came alive at Mumbai airport as travellers, cabin crew, ground staff, and CRPF joined in a lively garba. The clip, shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka on social media platform X, became an instant hit, garnering over 1.2 million views since it was shared two days ago.
“At Mumbai Airport, passengers, pilots, staff, loaders, all moving to the same beat. No other airport in the world has this spirit. This is India,” Goenka said.
At Mumbai Airport-passengers, pilots, staff, loaders, all moving to the same beat.— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 28, 2025
No other airport in the world has this spirit. This is India. âï¸â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/ifnUaj7Y6X
A user said, “Festive mood so energetic so positive.”
Another added, “India is a land of celebrations.”
Echoing a similar sentiment, a person said, “Festivity everywhere.”
In the middle of this, a person used his witty sense of humour, and added, “Planes will be late, no problem, dance is important.”
Planes will be late no problem, dance is important.— Choleshwar Kumar (@CholeshwarCK) September 28, 2025
A GIF of a dancing aeroplane also made its way to the comment section.
Some declared that “Mumbai Airport is the most beautiful airport in the world.”
Mumbai Airport is the most beautiful airport in the world— Confused Atma (@metheMahapatara) September 28, 2025
“This is what makes India special! Unity in celebration, joy in every step!” a comment read.
This is what makes India special! âï¸ Unity in celebration, joy in every step!— Ali (@Ali_0xeth) September 28, 2025
Navratri, in Hinduism, a nine-day festival held in honor of the divine feminine. As the name suggests, the festival lasts for nine nights. Navratri is dedicated to the worship of goddess Durga and her nine forms, each symbolizing different powers such as strength, wisdom, courage, devotion, and protection.
Navratri is devoted to the victory of the goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura (from the Sanskrit terms mahisa, “buffalo,” and asura, “demon”), which is particularly celebrated in the eastern states such as West Bengal and Assam.
During these nine days, people pray, fast, and participate in traditional music and dance. Navratri is widely celebrated by Hindus across South Asia and even in other parts of the world. This year, Navratri festivities will end on Oct. 1 with the Navami puja. After this, people will celebrate Dusshera or Vijaya Dashami on Oct. 2.