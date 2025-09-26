Navi Mumbai: Man Kills Brother In Panvel For Relationship With Cousin's Wife

A man allegedly bludgeoned his elder brother to death with a stone in Panvel near Thane district for the latter's "immoral" relationship with a cousin's wife, a police official said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday evening in Karanjade Sector 5, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Prashant Mohite told reporters.

"Police got a call about the incident on helpline 112 at 8:37 p.m., after which beat marshals Vilas Biraji Karande and Rajendra Krishna Keni reached the site. Accused Nagesh Kale (32) was caught while fleeing after killing Dattu Kale (45) with a stone," the DCP said.

"The deceased was in a relationship with his cousin's wife, which was the cause of frequent fights between him and his brother. A murder case was registered at Panvel City police station, and a further probe is underway," Mohite added.