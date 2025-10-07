Navi Mumbai International Airport: From Check-In Zones To Baggage Claim Systems — Check In Pictures
The Navi Mumbai International Airport project spans 1,160 hectares and is planned in five phases.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport will begin operations following its ceremonial inauguration on Oct. 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the airport.
(Image: NDTV Profit)
The Navi Mumbai International Airport will see first passenger flights take off in December.
(Image: NDTV Profit)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said last week that the airport will be named after the late DB Patil, a politician and social activist widely hailed for his work in ensuring compensation to project-affected persons in the region.
(Image: NDTV Profit)
The Navi Mumbai International Airport project spans 1,160 hectares and is planned in five phases. Terminal 2 is slated for commissioning in 2029, followed by Terminal 3 in 2032 and Terminal 4 in 2036.
(Image: NDTV Profit)
The terminal’s architectural design draws inspiration from India’s national flower, the lotus. It features a grand roof structure, abundant natural light and sustainable construction practices.
(Image: NDTV Profit)
Phase 1 of the NMIA introduces Terminal 1, a facility built to handle 20 million passengers annually, covering both domestic and international services.
(Image: NDTV Profit)
The greenfield airport will be the second airport to serve the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Once fully operational, it will have a capacity to handle nine crore passengers annually.
(Image: NDTV Profit)
The Navi Mumbai airport is set to become India’s first major aviation hub integrated with multiple transport modes including — expressways, metro and suburban rail networks, as well as waterway services.
(Image: NDTV Profit)
IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express are among the airlines set to begin operations from the new airport, offering initial connections to key domestic destinations.
(Image: NDTV Profit)
The terminal will offer next-generation check-in zones, equipped with automated kiosks and biometric validation. It will also have world-class baggage claim systems, promoted as the fastest globally.
(Image: NDTV Profit)
The airport’s cargo infrastructure is being developed in stages, from Phase 1 to Phase 5, with terminal capacity expanding from 0.50 MMT to 2.60 MMT.
(Image: NDTV Profit)
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.