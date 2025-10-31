Navi Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Swiggy Instamart Store | Watch Video

A fire broke out at the Swiggy Instamart store near the old RTO office in Vashi on Friday at 9.08 am. The fire broke out across three commercial units which is Shop Nos. 18, 19, and 20 in the Goodwill Building, Sector 19B, which houses the quick-commerce grocery hub.

Firefighting teams from both Vashi and Nerul fire stations responded immediately to the scene.

"Five fire engines were dispatched to the scene, including two from the Vashi fire department and one each from the Nerul, Airoli, and Koparkhairane," Sachin Kadam, chief of the civic disaster control cell told news agency PTI.

The blaze has been brought under control, and cooling operations are underway, he said, adding that the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be assessed.