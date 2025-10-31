Business NewsNationalNavi Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Swiggy Instamart Store | Watch Video
ADVERTISEMENT

Navi Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Swiggy Instamart Store | Watch Video

A fire broke out at the Swiggy Instamart store near the old RTO office in Vashi. Watch video here

31 Oct 2025, 02:14 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A fire broke out at the Swiggy Instamart store near the old RTO office in Vashi on Friday at 9.08 am. (Photo by Jen Theodore on Unsplash)</p></div>
A fire broke out at the Swiggy Instamart store near the old RTO office in Vashi on Friday at 9.08 am. (Photo by Jen Theodore on Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

A fire broke out at the Swiggy Instamart store near the old RTO office in Vashi on Friday at 9.08 am. The fire broke out across three commercial units which is Shop Nos. 18, 19, and 20 in the Goodwill Building, Sector 19B, which houses the quick-commerce grocery hub.

Firefighting teams from both Vashi and Nerul fire stations responded immediately to the scene.

"Five fire engines were dispatched to the scene, including two from the Vashi fire department and one each from the Nerul, Airoli, and Koparkhairane," Sachin Kadam, chief of the civic disaster control cell told news agency PTI.

The blaze has been brought under control, and cooling operations are underway, he said, adding that the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be assessed.

Just last week, a fire broke out in a couple of shops at the popular Crawford Market in south Mumbai. No one was injured in the incident. The blaze was reported in the market, located on L T Road, at 2.13 am. The fire spread to a couple of shops in the market before it was doused around 4 am.

The blaze caused damage to the electric wiring and installations, an AC unit, a TV set, ceiling fan, a CCTV camera, wooden furniture, and a stock of pet food and plastic sheets. The Crawford Market, situated opposite the Mumbai Police headquarters, is one of the most famous and busiest markets in the city.

ALSO READ

Major Fire At Shoe Showroom Near Mumbai's Crawford Market; No Report Of Injuries
Opinion
Major Fire At Shoe Showroom Near Mumbai's Crawford Market; No Report Of Injuries
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT