Navi Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Swiggy Instamart Store | Watch Video
A fire broke out at the Swiggy Instamart store near the old RTO office in Vashi. Watch video here
A fire broke out at the Swiggy Instamart store near the old RTO office in Vashi on Friday at 9.08 am. The fire broke out across three commercial units which is Shop Nos. 18, 19, and 20 in the Goodwill Building, Sector 19B, which houses the quick-commerce grocery hub.
Firefighting teams from both Vashi and Nerul fire stations responded immediately to the scene.
"Five fire engines were dispatched to the scene, including two from the Vashi fire department and one each from the Nerul, Airoli, and Koparkhairane," Sachin Kadam, chief of the civic disaster control cell told news agency PTI.
The blaze has been brought under control, and cooling operations are underway, he said, adding that the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be assessed.
VIDEO | Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Swiggy Instamart store near old RTO office in Vashi; four fire tenders rush to the spot. There have been no reports of casualties so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.#MumbaiNews #MumbaiFire— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 31, 2025
Just last week, a fire broke out in a couple of shops at the popular Crawford Market in south Mumbai. No one was injured in the incident. The blaze was reported in the market, located on L T Road, at 2.13 am. The fire spread to a couple of shops in the market before it was doused around 4 am.
The blaze caused damage to the electric wiring and installations, an AC unit, a TV set, ceiling fan, a CCTV camera, wooden furniture, and a stock of pet food and plastic sheets. The Crawford Market, situated opposite the Mumbai Police headquarters, is one of the most famous and busiest markets in the city.