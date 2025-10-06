Navi Mumbai Airport: What Makes It Special? Here Are Seven Interesting Facts

1) Passenger Capacity, Runway length



The greenfield airport will be the second airport to serve the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It will reportedly begin with one runway and a terminal building. Once fully operational, it will have a capacity to handle nine crore passengers annually.

The runway is around 3,700 metres, capable of handling large commercial aircraft, along with modern passenger terminals and advanced air traffic control systems. The existing Mumbai airport serves around 5.5 crore passengers annually using a single runway.



2) Major Carriers To Launch First Flights From Navi Mumbai Airport



IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express are among the airlines set to begin operations from the new airport, offering initial connections to key domestic destinations.



3) Cargo Ambitions



As a greenfield project, the airport’s cargo infrastructure is being developed in stages, from Phase 1 to Phase 5, with terminal capacity expanding from 0.50 MMT to 2.60 MMT. Initial operations will start manually before transitioning to a fully mechanised, technology-driven cargo facility equipped with advanced systems, passenger lounges and various retail and dining options.

