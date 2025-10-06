Navi Mumbai Airport: What Makes It Special? Here Are Seven Interesting Facts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai airport on Oct. 8 , marking a major milestone in expanding Mumbai’s aviation capacity and connectivity.
Mumbai’s long wait for a second airport will soon end, when the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) begins operations following its ceremonial inauguration on Oct. 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. As per reports, commercial flights from the new airport are likely to start mid-Nov.
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said last week that the airport will be named after late DB Patil, a politician and social activist widely hailed for his work in ensuring compensation to project-affected persons in the region.
Seven facts about Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA)
1) Passenger Capacity, Runway length
The greenfield airport will be the second airport to serve the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It will reportedly begin with one runway and a terminal building. Once fully operational, it will have a capacity to handle nine crore passengers annually.
The runway is around 3,700 metres, capable of handling large commercial aircraft, along with modern passenger terminals and advanced air traffic control systems. The existing Mumbai airport serves around 5.5 crore passengers annually using a single runway.
2) Major Carriers To Launch First Flights From Navi Mumbai Airport
IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express are among the airlines set to begin operations from the new airport, offering initial connections to key domestic destinations.
3) Cargo Ambitions
As a greenfield project, the airport’s cargo infrastructure is being developed in stages, from Phase 1 to Phase 5, with terminal capacity expanding from 0.50 MMT to 2.60 MMT. Initial operations will start manually before transitioning to a fully mechanised, technology-driven cargo facility equipped with advanced systems, passenger lounges and various retail and dining options.
4) India’s First Multi-Modal Transport-Linked Airport
The Navi Mumbai airport is set to become India’s first major aviation hub integrated with multiple transport modes. This includes expressways, metro and suburban rail networks, as well as waterway services. As per reports, the facility will also house infrastructure for sustainable aviation fuel. A dedicated Automated People Mover (APM) will connect terminals within the airport, streamlining passenger transfers across the complex.
5) Lotus-Inspired Terminal Architecture
The terminal’s architectural design draws inspiration from India’s national flower, the lotus. This is intended to lend elegance and local symbolism to the structure.
6) Phased Development
The Navi Mumbai International Airport project spans 1,160 hectares and is planned in five phases. Terminal 2 is slated for commissioning in 2029, followed by Terminal 3 in 2032 and Terminal 4 in 2036.
7) Standing Tall Among Asian Peers
The Navi Mumbai airport aims to become one of Asia’s larger aviation hubs. Its cargo and passenger volumes are designed to rival many established airports in the region. As per reports, once fully operational, the Navi Mumbai airport will have the capacity to handle around nine crore passengers and 3.2 million metric tonnes of cargo annually, positioning it as one of Asia’s largest and busiest air gateways.