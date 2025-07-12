Navi Mumbai Airport Updates: 94% Work Complete, Says Fadnavis; Sets Sept. 30 Target For Project Launch

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said around 94% work of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is over and the target of Sept. 30 has been set for the launch of commercial operations from the facility.

This will be the most modern and fully-equipped airport in the country, and the authorities have been instructed to make the baggage claim system the fastest in the entire world, he said.

Fadnavis, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, conducted an inspection of the NMIA project earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters after it, Fadnavis said, 'Today, we came here to review the progress of the airport. We saw a detailed presentation on the work's advancement - from the runway to the terminal building - and got all information regarding it. Approximately 94 per cent of the physical progress is complete.' The runway is fully-equipped and the work on the terminal building is largely complete with interior work currently underway. The outer façade and external ceiling work needs to be finished with speed. All other works are progressing at full pace, he said.

"We saw the baggage-handling system, which is the most efficient in which the barcode of the baggage can be read 360 degrees scanning systems, ensuring it reaches the right place. We have asked the authorities that the baggage claim system in this airport should be the fastest not only in the country but in the entire world, and efforts are being made in that direction," the CM added.